Knoxville — In the heart of downtown Knoxville, The Tennessean hotel combines personal luxury and southern hospitality.

"We wanted the 'wow factor' so that when you walk in that front door it's 'Wow!" innkeeper Nick Cazana said.

The 'wow factor' is around every corner of the new hotel, including the Governor's Suite which boasts floor to ceiling views of World's Fair Park and the iconic Sunsphere.

"To wake up to this every morning is just over the top," Cazana said.

The Gorgeous Governor's Suite

Inside the Governor's Suite, the master bathroom offers guests only the finest amenities from plush robes to a custom shave bar you will only find in showers at the Tennessean.

"Our focus was on what the ladies wanted in the bathrooms," Cazana explained.

Cazana made sure no detail was left out, like including Bluetooth speakers in each shower head.

The suite features a baby grand piano, panoramic views of downtown Knoxville and even butler service.

But all those amenities come at a price.

Living in the lap of luxury runs anywhere from $1,200 to $3,000 per night.

"We've had the Who's Who in the entertainment and business worlds stay with us," Cazana said. "People just love the Governor's Suite."

Rooted in Tennessee

At this AAA Four Diamond-rated hotel, you'll find influences from Tennessee in each of the 82 guest rooms, as well as the architecture.

Plush carpets depict the Tennessee River, and the hotel's logo portrays the state flower.

"If you look at our carpets, we have the river flowing through it, and above it on the headboards of each bedroom we have a map of the Tennessee River that we used to use for navigational maps going all the way from Knoxville to Paducah, Kentucky," Cazana explained.

The room furnishings were designed by local craftsmen, upping the level of luxury and curating a local feel.

"All the furniture was made in Sneedville, which is an hour and a half from Knoxville," Cazana said. "We just want to support the area. We have six great craftspeople. It's our city. We've lived here all our lives, and they are kind enough to come and stay at The Tennessean, so why shouldn't we pay people back by using their services and materials?"

Inside The Tennessean

The Drawing Room

The Drawing Room, a restaurant and bar nestled into the hotel, keeps the Tennessee inspiration going, serving up elegant Tennessee-inspired cocktails .

"Our number-one selling cocktail, hands down, is our Smoked Old Fashioned. Guests love it. It's just a show," Kyle Hagerty, the food and beverage manager, said.

Hagerty said he sells about 400 of the signature drinks each month.

The Drawing Room also features Knoxville's largest selection of Tennessee Small Batch Whiskey.

"We want to have an elevated, elegant experience for our guests with a touch of that southern charm that makes it so beautiful out here in East Tennessee," Hagerty explained.

The Residences

And if you would like to check-in permanently, the Tennessean has twelve residences ranging in price from $1 million to $1.5 million that could make that an option for you (well, if you can afford it

"You have access to the Drawing Room. They have room service if you would like it, laundry service, valet," Cazana said.

The best of the best

The accolades for the hotel keep rolling in.

The Tennessean has been featured among the best hotels in the country in Southern Living, Forbes, Garden & Gun and Condé Nast Traveler.

"This is a destination," Cazana said. "It has surpassed even my wildest dreams. We've got a lot of really nice hotels in Knoxville, but The Tennessean is special."

Ready to book your dream staycation? You can find out more on The Tennessean's website, thetennesseanhotel.com

