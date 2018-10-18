Knoxville — A 45-minute drive from downtown Knoxville lies a world away in Wears Valley. It's a family oasis nestled in the mountains, a brand-new, 6 bedroom, 6.5 bathroom cabin with a full-size swimming pool in the basement.

We got to take a peek into this luxurious cabin with Jimbo Whaley from Hearthside Cabin Rentals.

"A lot of people that come to the mountains that have a family they think well, we’ll just go stay in a motel," Whaley said. "But you don’t have to do that anymore. We have a new way to do that and it’s in the luxury log cabins. You still have that cabin feel, but it’s got every modern convenience and more amenities than you know what to do with."

So let's check it out!

The ideal locale

The Great Smoky Mountains are a perfect place to enjoy luxury at its finest, especially from the back porch of an extravagant cabin. From the lush greenery in the summer to the popping colors of red, yellow and orange in the fall to the white peaks of winter, Gatlinburg and the surrounding area is the place to be to experience Tennessee's natural beauty at its finest.

From the outside, the beautiful log cabin structure is paired with a backdrop of Mt. LeConte. The front of this cabin is stunning, but it's the inside that really has what you and your family need to pamper yourselves on a vacation in East Tennessee.

Bask in the Kitchen

The spacious kitchen is perfect for when you have an entire family or a set of friends to enjoy it with. We're talking about granite counter tops with beautiful cabinets and plenty of space to spread out. Two dishwashers and two refrigerators will give you plenty of room to store your food and clean up after everyone. A big group can easily enjoy the kitchen space, but it also opens right up to the great room so the conversation can flow from one room to the next if you decide you want to sink into one of the comfy couches.

The "Great" Room

The great room has one main feature that sets this cabin from the rest. We're talking about the stone fireplace, with stone that runs all the way to the ceiling. It really is the center piece of the room, but of course you have a giant flat screen tv for everyone to enjoy too. So there's plenty of room for everyone to gather around to watch a football game or relax in the evening to watch a movie. Oh, and the view to the back is amazing. As you step out from the great room to the back porch, Mt. LeConte stares down at you. What a view. That's where you can enjoy a nice evening in the hot tub relaxing the day away.

The Rustic Bedrooms

The bedrooms are definitely what will make a long, fun day turn into a restful night. The beds are made from beautiful wood and have cushy mattresses that will suck you in for the night. And they're all sitting on top of the most gorgeous hardwood floors. Plus, there are queen-sized bunk beds for a ton of kids to enjoy! Yes, the kids have their very own room too in this deluxe cabin.

The Glamorous Baths

Every bedroom has a huge bathroom so you can get ready for the day in the privacy of your room. After a restful night, it's easy to kickback and enjoy the spacious bathroom to start the day, with bathrooms that are incredibly spa-like.

The Game Room

Now if there isn't enough already in this beautiful cabin, the game room will have the kids and the adults competing for hours upon hours. If a game of pool isn't your style, some of the classic arcade games will keep you and the family entertained for the week.

The Movie Theater

You may not be able to get everyone in the movie theater room, but I'll tell you that most everyone will fit. Let's all kick back and watch a movie at the end of the day. Family friendly movie night to a date while the kids sleep will be perfect for anyone.

The Indoor Pool

Okay, so it may not be the best day outside due to thunderstorms or snow and cold weather. No need to worry because this place has an incredible pool for everyone to enjoy! You can swim with the music playing or kick back in the pool area and watch a football game while the kids play.

The Outdoor Deck

As mentioned before the back deck will be a place to be on a mild summer night, or a cool fall day or how about a cold winter day in the hot tub. That's right! There is a hot tub for multiple people to enjoy. While some can hang in the hot tub, others can relax and stare at the mountains, while someone is grilling those amazing steaks. What about a game of corn hole next to the fire pit.

