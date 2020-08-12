Local mother, son reflects on McNabb Center's impact

Kayla and her son Jayden aren't sure what life would be like without the McNabb Center

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — It's day four of the 12 Days of Christmas online auction!

Kayla and her son Jayden are not sure what life would be like without the McNabb Center.

"It was a real rough type situation for us for a long time," Kayla Foust said.

Jaden started receiving services and counseling at the McNabb Center when he was five years old.

"It’s like a place to help you with things. They’re good with like your problems," Jayden said.

Over the years, the non-profit has helped the teenager manage his emotions and behavior, focus his attention and navigate schoolwork.

"It’s really helped him a lot. He’s come a long way," Kayla said.

She credits the McNabb staff for his success.

"They really care. They really care about the kids," Kayla said.

Jaden and his siblings also receive gifts through the Dear Santa program during the holidays.

As a single mom, Kayla is grateful others care about her children as much as she does.