1-acre brush fire forces mandatory evacuations for Gatlinburg neighborhoods Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills

An emergency shelter has been established at the Gatlinburg American Legion Building, located at 1222 East Parkway in Gatlinburg.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — The city of Gatlinburg has issued a mandatory evacuation in the areas of Ownby Hills and Hidden Hills in Gatlinburg due to a roughly 1-acre brush fire.

The city said the fire ignited shortly before midnight on Wednesday, March 30 due to downed power lines.

The fire is located in an area near Gatlinburg-Pittman High School northeast of downtown Gatlinburg.

This fire is in the area near Gatlinburg-Pittman High School.



I’ve circled the approximate area in red here. pic.twitter.com/YIJ3Wnsv8S — Cole Sullivan (@cole_sull) March 31, 2022

People impacted by the fires are being told to take shelter at the American Legion Building.