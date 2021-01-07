1 charged, 1 injured in overnight boat collision on Norris Lake

The incident happened just before 12:30 a.m. Friday on the lake near Whitman Hollow Marina.

One boater was seriously injured and another charged Friday after two vessels collided on Norris Lake in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The injured man, whose name was not released, was being treated at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Also, Brandt Lambert, 30, of Centerburg, Ohio, was charged with reckless operation of a vessel with injury, a no-wake zone violation, failure to maintain a proper lookout, and failure to maintain a safe speed, according to TWRA.

A 2019 Axis wakeboard boat was struck from behind by a 1988 Mastercraft ski boat as both watercraft were leaving the no-wake zone, according to the TWRA. Lambert was operating the Mastercraft ski boat.

The injured man was thrown from one boat, and another person was thrown but not hurt from the other craft.