1 critically injured in North Knox County house fire

The fire broke out about 2 p.m. Monday at a home on Copper Valley Road.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A North Knox County resident suffered critical injuries Monday afternoon in a fire that destroyed their home on a remote, wooded hill.

A second resident also was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated, according to Rural Metro Fire Department spokesman Jeff Bagwell.

Names of those involved were not released.

Authorities were alerted about the fire 2:10 p.m. Monday in the 9100 block of Copper Valley Road near the Union County line.

Fire engulfed the home, and arriving firefighters found two occupants outside, one with obvious burns, according to Bagwell. He described conditions at the scene as "tough."

The water source to fight the fire was "a long distance up the hill to the house," the spokesman said. Firefighters stopped the blaze from spreading to surrounding woods and a propane tank.

"Crews worked hard but the home was a total loss," Bagwell said in a statement.