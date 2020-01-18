HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamblen County Sheriff Esco Jarnagin said one person is dead and three women have been airlifted after a head-on collision on East Andrew Johnson Highway near Highland Church Saturday morning.

According to Hamblen County Dispatch Center, the accident was reported at 6:37 a.m.

When deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said the driver of one of the vehicles was found dead and three women from the other vehicle were airlifted to a hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.