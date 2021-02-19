1 killed, 3 injured: Mini School bus wreck in Greene County

The crash was reported Thursday afternoon along Highway 11 East and Twin Barns Road.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. — One person killed and 3 injured following a school bus crash in Greene County, according to officials.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Donald Crum was identified as the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. He was driving a van.

The school bus driver, who was identified in the THP report as Karen Dean, was taken to the hospital with injuries.

One of the two children in the school bus, age 4, has reported injuries, as well as the aide who was traveling with them

According to THP, the school bus was turning and failed to yield to the right of way of a truck driven by James Henderson.

The school bus struck Henderson's truck, causing it to hit Crum's van pushing both vehicles off the roadway. Crum's van rolled and landed on its top.