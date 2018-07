Somewhere out there in East Tennessee might be a million dollars richer (excluding taxes, of course)!

The Tennessee Lottery said an unclaimed $1 million Powerball ticket is out there from the June 30 drawing. The ticket was sold at an E-Z Stop Food Mart at 2028 East Hunt Road in Maryville.

Once again, no winner has come forward to claim it, so if it's yours -- congratulations!

You can find the winning numbers on the Tennessee Lottery's homepage.

