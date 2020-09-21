1 person, 1 dog dead after Corryton house fire

Crews responded to the fire at 7119 Calgary Drive just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Rural Metro Fire said this is the first death in Knox Co. due to a fire in many years.

CORRYTON, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire said one person and a dog died after a house fire at 7119 Calgary Drive in the Gibbs community on Sunday.

Crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. Rural Metro Fire said crews arrived to see flames coming through the roof and front of the house.

One person was able to escape from the fire and told crews there was still someone inside.

Crews later found the victim overcome by the heat and smoke, Rural Metro Fire said.

Rural Metro Fire said a dog also died in the fire, while a second dog was saved.

Additionally, Rural Metro Fire said no firefighters were injured.

According to Rural Metro Fire, this is the first death in Knox Co. due to a fire in many years.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office Major Crimes Unit and its fire arson team are investigating the cause of the fire.