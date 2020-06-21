1 teen dead, 2 others injured in Roane Co. Crash

Roane Co. Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at 1:39 p.m. Thursday on Duncan Hollow Road.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — A Harriman teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Roane Co. on Thursday.

A 16-year-old was driving south coming around a turn, when he crossed the center line and hit another car with two people in it, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the teen then traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree then came to a stop after going down an embankment.

According to the sheriff's office, the other car also ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and flipped landing in another lane of traffic.