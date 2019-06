UPDATE: TBI confirms that both children have been found safe in Jackson County and have canceled the endangered child alert.

ORIGINAL STORY: Investigators say they are actively looking for Kenna Allen, 1, and Konner Meadows, 4, whoa re missing form Algood.

TBI says the children are with their non-custodial mothers who may be traveling in a 2006 Kia Spectra with front passenger door damage. The license plat number is 6K3-9F5.