Thursday, Nov. 28

Start off your Thanksgiving with the Hot to Trot 5k/10k and Fun Run at the Fleet Feet Sports in Turkey Creek. Handmade awards by local artist Stony Clay Station will be given to the top runners. Registration starts at $15.

The Regal Knoxville Turkey Trot and Little Gobbler Run will be held in Downtown Knoxville starting at The Mill and Mine on West Depot. The Little Gobbler 1-mile run starts at 8 a.m. and the 5k starts at 8:30 a.m. Prices start at $20 for the 5k and $10 for the 1-mile run.

The 2019 Fantasy of Trees benefiting East Tennessee Children's Hospital begins this week. The annual festival of trees that has hosted over one million people will be held Thursday from 3 - 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. and on Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m. Tickets are $8.

Titanic Fireworks Spectacular will be held in Pigeon Forge at the Titanic Museum Attraction. Enjoy music, fireworks and a featuring singer. The day-long event starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 10 p.m.

The Crowne Plaza of Knoxville is hosting its annual Thanksgiving Buffet. Enjoy a delicious meal of Thanksgiving favorites for $37.95 for adults and $12.95 for children.

Friday, Nov. 29

The Gobble Wobble Hike is Friday at Norris Dam Park so you can work off your Thanksgiving meal. The guided hike starts at 1 p.m. The hike is half a mile and family-friendly.

Follow the Peppermint Trail along the sidewalks in Downtown Knoxville from Friday through January 5th. Discover special features at restaurants, coffee shops, and bars such as candy cane coffees, desserts, cocktails and more.

Holidays on Ice Presented by Home Federal Bank is coming back on Friday throughout the holidays. Enjoy skating around the ice skating rink in Market Square. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $7 for children.

It wouldn't be Christmas time without A Christmas Carol. The Clarence Brown Theatre is presenting this play on Friday at 7:30 p.m and Sunday at 2 p.m.. Tickets start are $35 for adults and $10 for children.

The UT Arboretum Society is offering an opportunity to spend some time in nature at their Black Friday Hike. The hike is at the UT Arboretum Visitors Center in Oak Ridge at 9 a.m. They offer hikes at varied levels of intensity.

The Regal Celebration of Lights is on Friday at Market Square in the Krutch Park Extension. Local business will be doing crafts and more as well as live music. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and admission is free.

The Knoxville IceBears face the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The hockey game starts at 7:35 p.m. and ticket prices start at $18.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Ijams is hosting a Holiday Card Crafting Workshop so you can create your own cards to give to your friends and family this season. The event goes from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Visitor Center in Ijams Nature Center and costs $20.

Go to the Old City on Saturday after Thanksgiving for a special Shop Small Saturday. The Market showcases artists, makers and small businesses from Knoxville. The shops will open up at 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Maryville Holiday Craft Market will also be open on Saturday to celebrate Small Business Saturday. Find lots of goodies and holiday cheer from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. in downtown Maryville.

The RK Gun Show is coming to Chilhowee Park on Saturday and Sunday. The show will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. The show goes from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets start at $12 for adults and $4 for children.

Sunday, Dec. 1

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra is renewing its December tradition of "A Classical Christmas" and will be featuring Handel's Messiah with Knoxville Choral Society at the Tenessee Theatre. The performance starts at 2:30 p.m. and will also include Leroy Anderson's Suite of Carols and other classics. Tickets start at $13.50.

The Sixth Annual Keyboards At Christmas that benefits Mission of Hope is on Sunday at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum. Listen to 5 pianos play beautiful Christmas songs along with their combo band, flute players, Inside Out Quartet, and a sing-a-long. The performance starts at 3 p.m. and admission costs $20.