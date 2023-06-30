10Listens: Has KARM bought land in Rutledge?

WBIR received several questions from viewers asking if KARM bought some property in Grainger County to create a program helping people experiencing homelessness.

GRAINGER COUNTY, Tenn. — After a proposal to buy land and start building a "residential restoration program" in Jefferson County failed, WBIR received several questions from viewers asking if Knox Area Rescue Ministries bought land in Rutledge for a similar program.

Mike Byrd, the Grainger County Mayor, said he had not heard of any purchases by KARM. There is also no vote planned regarding the purchase of land by KARM on the county commission's agenda.

KARM also said they have not bought any land in Rutledge, but did say they are continuing to look at all opportunities for a location to put the residential restoration program.

The organization previously said the program would operate similarly to the "Serenity" program. That program helps women in Knoxville looking for a safe place to recover from addiction, domestic violence and homelessness through a biblically-based residential program.