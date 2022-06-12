10-month-old child injured in South Knoxville fire to have organs donated

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A family has said they made the decision to donate the organs of their 10-month-old boy after he was pronounced as brain dead.
In an update shared on the family's GoFundMe, the update said Grayson Stull was announced as brain dead on Saturday around 4:53 p.m.
The update said the family will disconnect the life support machines for Grayson and give him a hero walk with his family down a hallway with nurses and doctors.
The family said that by donating his organs, Grayson's legacy will "give these other children a chance at life and parents to keep loving on their babies."
The update said the operation will take place Sunday.
The South Knoxville house fire happened on Monday, June 6 at 1620 Lenland Avenue. The fire injured four children: 13-year-old Arayah Cole, two-year-old Allison, 10-month-old Grayson Stull and three-year-old Delilah Stull. Delilah passed away that night.
