10 recruits sworn in during graduation ceremony and seven laterals join KPD

Graduates of the 2021-B Basic Recruit and Lateral Transfer classes were sworn in Thursday night during a ceremony at the Civic Auditorium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department welcomed ten recruits into its ranks Thursday night during a graduation ceremony at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium.

There, they recognized and honored graduates of the 2021-B Basic Recruit and Lateral Transfer classes. The recruits who were just sworn in took their oath and will move on to the next phase of their training — the Field Training Officer program.

A spokesperson for the police department said that the program is run in three phases. During it, they will ride with a training officer and "get their feet wet" with police work on actual streets in the city. They'll help respond to calls and once they complete the Field Training Program, they will be solo officers in the field.

The class started at the academy in September and went through 22 weeks of training leading up to Thursday night's graduation.

Seven other officers joined KPD after previously working with other agencies across the country, according to KPD.