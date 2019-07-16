KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Hi!

If you don’t know me, I’m an executive producer here at WBIR.

I am also a confessed skincare addict. I love new products, and I'm always in search of something that will put me one step closer to that 'glass skin' look.

I try to see a dermatologist at least once a year to make sure my skin is in check.

In general, I would say my skin is usually a ‘normal’ type. I could use almost any product. My skin would generally stay clear with an occasional breakout. My biggest goal was brightening my skin for a glowy effect.

But in the last few months, I’ve noticed a big change. Right now, my skin has become more temperamental. Lately, it’s been more on the oily side and my pores have felt more clogged. Now, it seems to be all about managing breakouts.

I’ve been reading a lot more about the Hydrafacial lately. I’ve wanted to try it; I hope it will hit the reset button on my skin.

When I got to The Skin Wellness Center, I met with the aesthetician. We went over some of my concerns, and then it was time!

Overall, it’s a 4-step process that takes around half an hour.

Step 1: Deep cleanse.

The aesthetician explained this cleans the surface of the skin and also flushes the solution into your pores.

She compared it to being at the dentist when they’re squirting water in your mouth while you also have the vacuum.

Step 2: Acid.

This is a blend of glycolic and salicylic acid. The aesthetician told me this will loosen any oil and debris in the pores.

Step 3: Extractions.

If you’ve ever had a facial, you know what this step is like. The aesthetician said this is less painful during a Hydrafacial than a typical facial. The difference with a Hydrafacial is it’s done with the machine. It helps pull out any oils and any blackheads.

Step 4: Anti-Ox.

This step infuses antioxidants, peptides, hyaluronic acid and vitamins into your skin. It can help your skin feel plump and hydrated.

Extra:

Those are the 4 basic steps of any Hydrafacial. Then you can do add-ons that an aesthetician can customize to your skin (but be warned, they will cost extra!)

Immediately after:

My skin was so glowy afterwards! Right then, I was TOTALLY SOLD. If I could figure out how to get the Hydrafacial machine into my home, I would. There was a little stinging during the process; I would describe it more as discomfort rather than pain. It was well worth it to see how hydrated my skin looks. And seeing all the #gunkie stuff in the tube afterwards is satisfying. You can actually see all the dirt and stuff that came off your face. I’m glad to see it in the tube and not on my face.

Verdict:

As time passed, though, I got less on the bandwagon about the Hydrafacial. Hear me out! I still loved my experience. Immediately after, I was all about it. There have been A LOT of positives. I think my skin is less oily. Some acne scarring has definitely faded, and my skin kept that glow for a few days. However, I did have a few breakouts in the days following. I don’t know if this is because of the facial or if my skin would have had breakouts regardless.It could be that the treatment was just purging things out of my skin.

I think this could be a good treatment for my skin, but I would like to use it more than once to make a definite decision. It is pricey, though! I could really see this being good for a big event like a wedding, prom, red carpet, etc. The immediate results are hard to deny. I’m just not sure about the lasting effects after only having one!