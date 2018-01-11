More than 100 gorilla experts came to Knoxville this weekend to take part in a workshop hosted by Zoo Knoxville.

Gorilla researchers, technicians, veterinarians, conservationists, and caregivers arrived for the International Gorilla Workshop between Oct. 28 through Halloween.

The conference featured a keynote address from Dr. Rich Bergl, one of the top experts in gorilla research at the North Carolina Zoo.

People from across the world attended the workshop, learning from each other about the majestic species and how to help in conservation efforts.

Zoo Knoxville is home to several gorillas, including three babies.

