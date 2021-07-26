100 Knoxville begins its summer cohort for building revenue for black business owners

Their summer cohort involves a 5x5x5 program where businesses will receive $5,000 as part of the program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Data from the Census Bureau shows there are 97 black-owned businesses in Knoxville and nearly 7000 white-owned businesses, both with employees.

But a non-profit is working to grow black business numbers.

“I know, you get much more diverse and stronger ideas for new innovation when you have a diverse community,” said Angelique Adams.

Adams is a mentor with 100 Knoxville. It focuses on building black entrepreneurship.

They just began their summer cohort for their 5x5x5 program.

“And so we have cohorts of five black-owned business owners, five mentors, we run for five weeks, and then they get $5,000 as part of the program,” said Adams.

One business owner part of the program is Patrick Bardsley, the founder of GateWay Delivery service.

“GateWay Delivery is a multi-industry delivery company in Knoxville. So we can deliver groceries, restaurant food, pet supplies, alcohol, you name it,” said Bardsley.

Bardsley began his journey to entrepreneurship about four years ago but it hasn't always been easy. He says this new program is helping

“I had to overcome, you know, my share of them and, you know, led me to this point where I'm at now,” said Bardsley.

The goal for Bardsley and all the other candidates is to double their revenue through the investment of time, talent, and financial capital.