BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Cake, ice cream, invitations: It's almost time to celebrate a local 100th birthday.

After 100 years of serving the Maryville, Blount and Alcoa communities, it's time for the Blount County Public Library to party. The celebration is on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 4:00. Of course, there will be cake and ice cream.

In a statement Tuesday, the library said it's been an "exciting, fulfilling" century.

It all started in 1919. The library's first-ever librarian, A. Belle Smith, said the place could "reach your home -- in books. It can educate, amuse, cheer, and re-create -- with books."

Technology continues to evolve at the Blount County Public Library

Blount County Public Library

According to a Blount County Library spokesperson, the library has survived some tough times. During the Great Depression, money was too tight to replace damaged books -- but people read so much that the books were "in tatters."

The Blount County Library eventually replaced those books -- but the community is still involved today through concerts, plays, programs, classes -- and, of course, reading.