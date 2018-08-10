Knoxville — Riders in Pedal for Alzheimer's are celebrating a big milestone-- wrapping up their 1,098 mile ride that started in Knoxville on October 7 and ended in Daytona, Florida, on October 17, ten days later.

Formerly known as Pedal for Pat, the event is all about spreading awareness and raising funds to fight Alzheimer's.

"Alzheimer's is not about one person, and it's not just about Pat Summitt. It's about it really does take an army to try and iradicate this really awful disease," former Lady Vol Michelle Brooke-Marciniak said.

The 11-day ride took participants on a course through the Smoky Mountains, the Carolinas, Charleston and Savannah to get to Florida. Riders typically rode 100 miles each day, give or take.

Riders started with a 65-mile ride around Knoxville before heading out for the long haul south.

For more information about the event and how to donate, visit www.pedalforalzheimers.org.

