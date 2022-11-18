10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee

Here are some holiday events happening in East Tennessee!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again.

Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it.

Whether you're shopping, caroling or hoping East Tennessee will see a white Christmas this year, make sure you stop and spend time with the ones you love.

Here are some of the activities near you to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Anderson County

Museum of Appalachia Candlelight Christmas: Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2819 Andersonville Highway.

A Clinton Christmas Stroll: Saturday, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Market Street in Clinton.

Cookie Crawl: Saturday, Dec. 10 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Historic Downtown Clinton.

Bell County, KY:

Middlesboro Downtown Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at 20th and Cumberland Avenue

Blount County

2022 Townsend Christmas Parade: Sunday, Dec. 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Townsend Post Office on Town Square Drive.

Campbell County

Campbell County Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

Cocke County

Newport Christmas Parade: Friday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m. at Debbie's Drive-In through downtown Newport.

Cumberland County

2022 City of Crossville Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Crossville.

Friday at the Crossroads Winter Wonderland: Friday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 2 N Main Street in Crossville.

Knox County

Regal Celebration of Lights: Friday, Nov. 25 from 5:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Krutch Park.

Powell Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec 3 at 5 p.m. starting at Powell Middle School and ending at Powell High School.

Breakfast with Santa: Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at West Town Mall. You must RSVP to this event.

Pajama Party With Santa: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Town Mall.

Christkindlsmarkt: Saturday, Nov. 26 through Saturday, Dec. 24 from noon to 8 p.m. at Schulz Brau Brewing Company.

2022 Fantasy of Trees: Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

The Peppermint Trail: Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Jan. 8 throughout Downtown Knoxville

Christmas in the City 2022: Tuesday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 at Safety City.

2022 Karns Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 9 a.m. from Ingles through the Karns red light

Cherokee Caverns Christmas in the Cave 2022: Friday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 18

Light up Knoxville Chanukkah Party: Sunday, Dec. 18 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Arnstein Jewish Community Center

Loudon County

Fireside Festival for Children: Tuesday, Dec. 13 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at The Venue at Lenoir City

Greenback Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. at 6736 Morganton Road.

Roane County

Kingston's Christmas Bazaar: Saturday, Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m at the Kingston Community Center at 201 Patton Ferry Road.

City of Kingston Christmas Parade: Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. at North Kentucky Street.

Santa's Depot: Saturday, Nov. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 245 E. Main Street in Downtown Kingsport.

Monroe County

2022 Madisonville Christmas Festival on the Square and Parade: Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Monroe County Courthouse

Small Town Christmas in Downtown Sweetwater: Saturday, Nov. 26 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Historic Downtown Sweetwater.

Morgan County

4th Annual Christmas Market on the Square: Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 5 p.m. at 415 Kingston Street

Sevier County

Tree Lighting and Winterfest Kick-off: Saturday, Dec. 19 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Island in Pigeon Forge

Photos with Santa: Friday, Nov. 18 through Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Island in Pigeon Forge

Shadrack's Drive-Thru Light Show: Friday, Nov. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Smokies Baseball Stadium.

Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees: Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Gatlinburg Convention Center.

Anakeesta's Enchanted Christmas: Monday, Nov. 14 through Sunday, Jan. 1 at Anakeesta.

Smoky Mountain Christmas: Until Sunday, Jan. 1 at Dollywood

Lights Over Gatlinburg: Monday, Nov. 14 until Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Gatlinburg SkyLife Park