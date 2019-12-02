KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United Way of Greater Knoxville (UWGK) needs our help.

This year, the organization that supports 118 programs across 56 local agencies has fallen short of its annual fundraising goal.

Last year, the annual campaign raised $13,450,104.This year, they've only raised $11,076,001.

Unfortunately, the changing business climate in Knoxville contributed to a decrease in corporate giving, so there's more work to do.

Without that financial support, the UWGK may not be able to fulfill its monetary commitment to all of those very deserving groups.

WBIR has teamed up with the UWGK to help reach that fundraising goal.

How many people benefit?

How many people does the UWGK help every year? Last year, more than 106,500 directly benefited from its support--- that's more than enough to fill Neyland Stadium!

What does United Way do?

UWGK helps people by raising funds and supporting programs that provide opportunity and create lasting change in the community. It fights to ensure a good life for all by funding programs that focus in Health, Education, and Financial Stability.

How do I know that my donation will help people in Knoxville?

United Way of Greater Knoxville raises money to meet the needs of our community, which also extends beyond borders of Knox County. The money that is raised here, stays here.

How do I make a donation?

You can make a donation on the UWGK website. There will also be several other opportunities in the next few weeks which we will reveal as we get more information.