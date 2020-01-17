A couple of East Tennessee schools made the call to close because of sick students and teachers this week, which left a few people curious about why more schools in the area aren't closing for the same reason.

While there are certainly plenty of children coming down with the colds or flu-like symptoms right now, that alone isn't enough to prompt schools to close. Ultimately that decision comes down to observed attendance levels and if it would lead to swaths of students falling behind.

School districts said they typically make the call once a sizable percentage of student and teachers are absent all at the same time in one or more schools. If too many kids are missing lessons, or not enough teachers are available to provide those lessons -- schools will close to allow them time to get better and hopefully reduce the chance of other students getting sick.

Claiborne County announced schools would be closed Thursday and Friday for illness. They said it was because they had roughly 700 kids absent on Wednesday -- 20% of their overall student body.

If schools have multiple teachers get sick and there aren't enough substitutes available to fill in on short notice, that would also prompt schools to possibly close for illness.

Typically when schools close -- it happens for the whole district. It's rare to see just one school specifically closing and the rest remaining open. Anderson County Schools said they don't do that because it's likely other students came in close proximity due to siblings or friends -- so they would close the district to prevent any further illness from spreading.

One final consideration is if there is already a scheduled break, such as Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week. Schools said they will plan around the extra day on top of taking sick days -- giving those who are sick more time to get better and keep those germs away from school.

