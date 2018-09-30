Jefferson City, Tenn. — 10News received a number of messages from viewers about a 'loud boom 'in Jefferson City.

Several people said the boom shook their houses. Others said they saw a big cloud of smoke.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of an explosion in the State Route 92 area near Jefferson City, according to the office. Deputies determined the explosion was from tannerite, an explosive target for firearm practice.

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the explosion. We will keep you updated as we know more.

