Morristown — A birthday dinner turned into a celebration of kindness on Wednesday, Oct. 3.

Janae Johnson and her family were celebrating at a Morristown Golden Corral, when Blake Overfelt, the restaurant's manager, learned she had been dealing with bullies.

Overfelt not only gave Johnson a free meal and a card for another free meal, but he also bought her roses and balloons, according to a Facebook post from Janae's mother, Joy Johnson.

Photo courtesy of Joy Johnson

"Blake is amazing," Joy said. "Our family is going through a really rough time right now and my sweet girl, Janae, has just not been treated the way her beautiful spirit deserves, and I honestly believe her and Blake really have no idea how special they are. Obviously, Blake has touched many lives."

According to the comments on Joy's Facebook post, this is not the first time Overfelt has gone out of his way to show his customers some love.

