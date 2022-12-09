10Listens: USPS says West Knox Co. post office 'fully operational' after some people say they haven't received mail

Some residents of the Maitland Woods and Maitland Meadows neighborhoods said they haven't received mail since Monday.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A few residents of some West Knox County neighborhoods said they have not received mail since Monday, and a few said they filed formal complaints with the United States Postal Service.

They claimed more than 130 homes were affected in the 37931 zip code. The most impacted neighborhoods, according to residents, were in Maitland Woods and Maitland Meadows.

The USPS said that a post office located on Weisgarber Road, off Middlebrook Pike, is responsible for delivering mail to those homes. They said the location was "open and fully operational," but they also said they were not spared by staffing issues affecting postal office locations across the U.S.

The location was also listed as "temporarily closed" on Google Maps Friday night.

The full statement from USPS is available below.

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service to them. We apologize for any inconvenience that may have been experienced by customers in the Maitland Woods and Maitland Meadows neighborhood. Local management is committed to making continuing improvements in delivery service. Like many other businesses right now, the Postal Service in Knoxville is experiencing temporary staffing issues. We are addressing this through hiring fairs in Knoxville and across Tennessee, as we look to bolster our workforce with additional delivery personnel. For anyone interested in applying for postal employment, our Careers website has all the information.