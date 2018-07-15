Driving over a railroad crossing is never the smoothest, but the crossing on Cedar Lane east of I-75 and Merchant's Drive is much worse than most.

"It is an adventure every time you cross it," Kevin Callaghan, a local resident, said. "It can snarl traffic pretty good."

Callaghan says it can cause delays, especially during rush hour.

"It is real bad. You can't go over three to five miles per hour over this," Terry Landell, who lives nearby, added.

Usually when traffic backs up at a railroad crossing it's because of a train going by, but residents say at this crossing, train or no, everyone has to slow to a crawl.

"The holes on each side of the track are probably anywhere from eight inches to twelve inches deep," Callaghan said.

"When you cross it, if you don't slow down to 5 miles per hour or less and literally crawl over it, your suspension will bottom out."

A spokesperson for the City of Knoxville said it is the railroad's responsibility to fix. A representative for Norfolk Southern said she would have to check to see if and when workers had repairs scheduled.

Residents say they hope a repair is coming soon.

"I hope the railroad comes out and does the right thing and fixes it," Landell said.

Until then, they're trying to look for the silver lining.

"It's great for speeding, nobody speeds over it."

