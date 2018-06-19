Shelby Drake is 19 years old and has a history of seizures, severe anxiety, panic attacks and PTSD.

Her service dog, Freddy, calms her down and goes everywhere with her.

Until one day last week, when he wasn't allowed where she needed him most.

"I cannot leave my dog here he has to be with me for my seizures," she said.

That was in a conversation with a Sevier County E.M.S. worker.

She needed E.M.S. assistance for a panic attack last Wednesday, and said the worker wouldn't let her service dog Freddy in the ambulance.

Tennessee's finest paramedics:) A post shared by TOMORROW IS ANOTHER DAY. (@purple.party.police) on Jun 13, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

"He said that E.M.S. didn't abide by federal law and that they went by EMS laws or ambulance laws," said Drake. "My panic attack got worse, I started I guess breaking down crying really."

Drake said Freddy goes everywhere with her and has done that since she got him in January.

"He helps me through a lot and I absolutely need him with me," she said.

Drake said she knows what her rights are.

According to ADA compliance law, her dog doesn't need paperwork, and if she says Freddy is a service dog, he can't be denied entrance to the ambulance.

"They're supposed to know that, they're supposed to not separate the dog if it's medical equipment," said Drake. "That's like taking a wheelchair from someone who needs a wheelchair."

Sevier County says this E.M.S. worker has been advised of service dog protocol.

A county spokesperson said it was an honest mistake, and all E.M.S. workers are now being reminded of these laws.

"I don't feel like it was an isolated case," said Drake.

She wants E.M.S. groups across the state and nationwide to be more prepared to help people with service dogs.

"Just realize that just because a disability is invisible doesn't mean it doesn't exist," said Drake.

She hopes people in all professions, not just E.M.S., will respect those who need help from service dogs.

She said Sevier County E.M.S. did apologize to her for this incident.

