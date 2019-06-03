WARTBURG, Tenn. — Heating issues at a Morgan County middle school sent kids home for the day on Wednesday.

A number of parents reached out to us on Tuesday, worried that their children were at Wartburg Central Middle School with no heat.

"There wasn’t any heat at all today on what has been one of the colder days we’ve had this season. School was not dismissed early. Facebook was blown up with posts from parents whose children had called them and asked if blankets could be brought to them or if they could be picked up early. Naturally parents are concerned and outraged," wrote one mother.

We reached out to Ronnie Wilson, the Director of Schools for Morgan County.

Wilson told 10News the school has a cooling tower in the HVAC system at the school that is failing. They were able to put a temporary fix in place on Tuesday to get the heat going, but there was another issue overnight.

The temperature in the school on Wednesday morning was 60 degrees, so they decided to send the kids home at 9:15 a.m.

Workers are trying to fix the problem today, but school officials are working on a plan if they are unable to repair it.

Wilson said they are also trying to bid out a replacement for the cooling tower.

According to TN School Report Card, 287 students attend the school.