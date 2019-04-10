As drought conditions continue in East Tennessee, several areas are under burn bans or restrictions.

Officials in Cumberland County, Crossville, Morristown, Greeneville, New Market, and Sevierville have all issued temporary bans on open burning.

We've gotten several questions from viewers about what that exactly means? What is included in a burn ban? For instance, can you still use an outdoor fireplace or a fire pit if you are under a burn ban?

The answer is yes unless safety officials say otherwise. In times of extreme drought, like in 2016, all open burning could be banned.

But while you can enjoy your fire pit (if it ever cools off!), you can't build a campfire in areas that are under a burn ban. Backcountry campers in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park and Big South Fork are not allowed to build campfires right now.

Charcoal and wood fire grills are also prohibited.

Gas grills are okay, but at all times, the City of Knoxville requires grills to be at least 10 feet away from the nearest structure.

During a burn ban, you are also not allowed to burn brush, construction debris, and household waste.

For more information, tips to conduct a safe debris burn, and to apply for a FREE burn permit online, check out BurnSafeTN.org.