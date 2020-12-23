10Listens: COVID-19 safety in churches

One viewer asked, what are the best guidelines that churches should be following during COVID-19?

We know you have a lot of questions and concerns around social gatherings in East Tennessee and we're working to answer them.

One viewer asked, what are the best guidelines that churches should be following during COVID-19?

In his most recent executive order, Governor Bill Lee said worship services like weddings and funerals are not considered social gatherings and therefore are not required to follow social gathering guidelines. But he does encourage churches to hold virtual services and practice distancing.

Across East Tennessee, pastors at local churches are already changing up traditions for what's usually the busiest night of the year, Christmas Eve.

Some churches are offering strictly virtual services, while others, like Central Baptist Fountain City, are adding ceremonies outside to balance safety with celebration.