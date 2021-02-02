10Listens: Portions of Anderson Co. jail dealing with the heat after A/C units broke down

The ACSO said they’re working to upgrade all the A/C units to reduce the chance of future breakdowns.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — In Anderson County, a viewer reached out to 10News saying for several weeks the county jail has been without air conditioning.

Tyler Mayes with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the jail has had a slew of air conditioning problems recently.

In the women’s wing, he said the air condition has been out for about two weeks, but once the problem was recognized -- the inmates were moved to a unit with functioning air conditioning.

He said that happened about two weeks ago.

Two other units, including Unit 3, which houses seven maximum security inmates, and Unit 6, have no air conditioning.

Mayes said temperatures in those units are within Tennessee state standards of falling between 65 to 80 degrees. The ACSO said it checks twice a day, and the hottest it has gotten is 76 degrees. Mayes said they also have industrial fans blowing into the unit from the air conditioned hallway, and the parts to fix the air conditioning arrived Thursday and will be installed soon.

The air conditioning in Unit 6 went out two days ago, but it is for inmates on work release who are gone during the hottest times of the day. He said parts are on the way to fix that unit, too.