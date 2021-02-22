10Listens: What are those siren noises coming from Bull Run Fossil Plant?

TVA said it had been using the public address system to communicate to employees working on a boiler, but will limit the use and radios and air horns inside instead.

CLINTON, Tenn. — Boiler work at the Bull Run Fossil Plant has kept surrounding neighbors in the Claxton area up at night who complained of loud, siren noises coming from the plant.

A person who lived near the Tennessee Valley Authority plant asked what the noise was, saying it sounded like an alarm siren and sounded several times daily both day and night, sometimes after midnight.

"Why have we been hearing sirens several times a day for several weeks? They're disturbing the community, and we have no idea why," the viewer asked.

We reached out for answers. The TVA said it is currently doing routine maintenance inside a boiler at the plant, saying no sirens or alarms were active.

Instead, it said the noises they are hearing is coming from the public address system it uses to communicate with employees on site.

This increased activity should continue for another week or so, according to the TVA.

It apologized for the noise, saying plant staff will limit use of the PA system and will instead use radios and area walk-downs to ensure safety. It will also be sounding air horns inside the power house to alert employees.