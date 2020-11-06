10Listens: Having a hard time getting through to Dollywood? Here's why

Despite the fact that Dollywood has extended 2020 season passes until June 15, 2021, many people are asking for refunds because of the limitations.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood and Splash Country will begin a phased reopening on June 15, but with lots of changes for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those changes include limited capacity and mandatory face masks for guests, and not everyone is happy about that.

Dollywood is granting those on a case by case basis, but you have to call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD to talk to someone about it.

And that's been a big issue for people.

We've gotten numerous emails and messages on social media from people who say they are unable to get through on that number. They claim the phone doesn't ring or they're put on hold and then are cut off.

We reached out to Dollywood about the complaints, and a spokesperson assured us they are working to help every guest, but the call volume has been very high.

"We are answering more than a thousand calls a day to help with reservations, answer questions, to book hotel rooms and to take refund information so we can start that process," said Pete Owens. "Additionally, we emailed everyone who has emailed us in the last 30 days yesterday to provide more information."

Owens said they've actually seen the call volume drop in the last three days, so they are hopeful that means they are getting to everyone they need to talk to.

Call center hours are 9-5 Monday through Friday and 9-4 Saturday and Sunday. You can also fill out the online form at dollywood.com to contact guest services.

People really need to be patient as they work through all of the requests.

"Simply hitting every channel to contact us over and over is not productive and it clogs up our systems and actually slows the process down," Owens said.