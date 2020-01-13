KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cold temperatures and rain can wreak havoc on our roads as they open potholes that can be headaches and hazards for drivers.

Viewer Beverly Baines wrote in to our newsroom saying, in part, "What's driving me crazy are all the potholes on I-75 in Loudon County and I-40 in Loudon and Roane Counties. I'd like to know when TDOT plans to do these interstate repairs."

Potholes are common for this time of the year.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects these small hazards to pop up on busy state highways and bridges. According to spokesperson Mark Nagi, crews are out every day patching up the pavement in East Tennessee. But the patchwork on the road right now is only temporary.

During winter, crews use a cold mix to patch the roads, while the hot asphalt plants are temporarily closed. The cold mix is just a quick fix, whereas hot asphalt is more durable in the long run.

Since the first week in January, TDOT crews are working to repair damaged areas. One of the most recent projects was on a stretch of I-640 in Knoxville.

If there’s a road that needs some work, call the TDOT Region 1 Maintenance at 865-594-2408. Or send an email to TDOT.comments@tn.gov. Make sure you include the potholes location, a mile marker, or a nearby cross street or intersection.

If there is a road or a road problem that's driving you crazy, send us an email at drivingyoucrazy@wbir.com.