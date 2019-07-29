KNOXVILLE, Tenn — The Tennessee Department of Transportation said it hopes to break ground on the Broadway Viaduct Project in Knoxville “as soon as possible.”

It's a multi-million dollar bridge replacement project that was announced back in 2016, with plans for construction to begin in 2017. But that hasn't happened yet.

The viaduct sits between West Jackson and West Depot Avenues. It spans the Norfolk Southern rail yard north of downtown.

10News Viewer Phillip Evans wrote in to our newsroom saying, "I'm curious about the status of the tearing down and rebuilding of the Broadway Viaduct between Depot Avenue and Jackson Avenue."

The bridge was built in the 1920's. Thousands travel this bridge connecting Downtown and North Knoxville. It's a huge corridor for local businesses in the area.

Here are more details about the project, from TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi:

- The project’s estimated cost is about $17.4 million.

- Bell and Associates have been awarded the contract.

- A pre-construction meeting was held on July 1st.

"The first several months of the project will consist wholly of the contractor working on utility relocations and outside of the roadway drainage," A statement from TDOT reads in part. "Once this work is complete, and with three weeks advance notice, detours will be placed and the bridge will be closed."

No official start date has been announced yet. According to Nagi, the project should wrap by August 2022.