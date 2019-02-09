KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On this Driving You Crazy Monday, we're taking a look at what AAA estimates will be in store for all those holiday travelers out there.

Thousands are returning home Monday after a long Labor Day Weekend, and as many families wave goodbye to summer, AAA recommends you prepare for a busy day of holiday travel.



"It is the third busiest travel weekend during the summer," said AAA spokesperson Stephanie Milani. “Especially in the morning or in the evening when travelers mix with commuters.”



Fourth of July and Memorial Day take the top two summer spots, but experts predict there will be an uptick in traffic for families squeezing in one last road trip this Labor Day. The extra traffic could mean more delays in some areas, causing a headache for many drivers.



With Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s ahead, here's some tips to help you get prepare for the rest of the holiday travel season this year.





Before you hit the road

“Get your vehicle checked before you leave,” Milani said.

That includes checking your tires, battery, engine and oil. Also, keep an emergency kit in your car.

To save time

Plan your route ahead of time to avoid rush-hour traffic and try to avoid peak travel days if possible.

“Travel through big cities during off-peak times,” Milani said.



To avoid a run-in with police

Put those phones down and pay attention to the road as you drive it.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is now strictly enforcing Tennessee’s hands-free law, which means drivers should not hold their phones at all while the car is in motion.

“We're always going to remind people not to drive distracted or impaired,” Milani said.

