10Listens: When will the work on the Broadway viaduct end?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've travelled through Downtown Knoxville for the past couple of years, you've probably asked the question: when is this Broadway work going to end?
After three years of planning, work began on the decades-old Broadway Viaduct to finally get it replaced. Construction started on July 19, 2019 with contractor Bell & Associates Construction.
On Nov. 4, 2019, the Broadway Viaduct closed to all traffic so crews could work to build a new $17 million bridge between West Jackson and West Depot Avenues that spans about 0.23 miles over the Norfolk Southern rail yard.
We reached out to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for an update on the construction.
TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the due date is still Aug. 31, 2022.
He also gave details on the work that has been completed.
- The contractor finished placing rebar on the Bridge 1 deck.
- The contractor poured concrete for Pour Sequences 1,2,3 and 4 on the Bridge 1 deck.
- The contractor continued to jackhammer, excavate and backfill the remnants of various bents from the original bridge.
- The water/drainage subcontractor continued installing stormwater Structures 9, 10 and 11 and installed pipe between each structure.
- The water/drainage subcontractor installed a thrust block and water valves for a new water line on Cooper Street and West Depot Ave.