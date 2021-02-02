10Listens: When will the work on the Broadway viaduct end?

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the due date is still Aug. 31, 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've travelled through Downtown Knoxville for the past couple of years, you've probably asked the question: when is this Broadway work going to end?

After three years of planning, work began on the decades-old Broadway Viaduct to finally get it replaced. Construction started on July 19, 2019 with contractor Bell & Associates Construction.

On Nov. 4, 2019, the Broadway Viaduct closed to all traffic so crews could work to build a new $17 million bridge between West Jackson and West Depot Avenues that spans about 0.23 miles over the Norfolk Southern rail yard.

We reached out to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) for an update on the construction.

TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi said the due date is still Aug. 31, 2022.

He also gave details on the work that has been completed.