Anderson County churches partner with United Way to combat local hunger by providing hot meals

32% of working people in Anderson County don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Local churches are providing relief.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — According to United Way of Anderson County, 32% of working people in the area are struggling to afford basic necessities like rent and food for their families, equating to approximately 76,000 people.

Local churches are attempting to chip away at this staggering number by providing consistent hot meals for whomever is hungry just by showing up.

First Presbyterian Church in Oak Ridge has their monthly “Welcome Table” Thursday, Dec. 9 from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

Naomi Asher, Executive Director for United Way of Anderson County said events like this providing hot meals are extra helpful for the Asset limited, income constrained, employed (ALICE) population.

“These opportunities make a huge difference because they are hot and they are ready and it's generally really healthy food,” Asher said. “It makes a big difference for the 150 or so meals served at these events - that's a huge impact.”

First Presbyterian Church pastor, Sharon Youngs invites everyone to come for a meal Thursday – food insecure or not.

“Lots of folks are still out of work or underworked and they don’t have enough to pay rent and have food or all of the things they need for their family,” Youngs said. “So this is one way to help alleviate a growing need in this area.”

First Presbyterian serves taco soup, corn chips, fruit, brownies and provides an extra bag with groceries and non-perishables to last a few extra days.

The drive-through event is at 1051 Oak Ridge Turnpike. All items will be delivered to your vehicle.

First Presbyterian is just one of three churches in Anderson County providing hot and ready meals.

Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church provides meals on the last Friday of every month from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

First United Methodist Church has weekly meals every Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike.