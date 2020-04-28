ATHENS, Tenn. — With schools and libraries closed across the state, finding a good book may not be easy for many families.

That's a big concern for teachers in Athens.

The Athens City School District serves about 1,600 students in five schools, from Pre-K to 8th grade. Teachers in Athens are finding new ways to connect with their students.



Like many teachers across the country, teachers in Athens miss their students. Ingleside Elementary Teacher Jennifer Walker says she's concerned about seeing a wider achievement gap and a greater summer slide in the fall.

“It's those kids that might not have access to those materials that we worry about the most,” said teacher Jennifer Walker at Ingleside Elementary. “This happened all of a sudden, so we're trying to fix these things. But it’s like building a plane while trying to fly it.”



These teachers came up with a plan to help and making it much easier for students to continue learning. They're giving away books to kids during their weekly meal pick-ups.

According to Walker, about 1,300 kids pick up meals every week. Before the donated books arrived, teachers pulled books from their school libraries and gave them to students. Thanks to organizations like Let's Read 20 and First Book, students can take home new books at no cost families or the school. So far, they've given away nearly 3,000 books.

“They do love getting the books. It makes them smile,” said Walker. “They know that these books, when we give them a bag, its theirs. It’s just for them.”



For families in Athens, giving away books to kids is not only helpful, it's necessary. Athens City Schools is a Title 1 school district, serving several students from low-income families. Books can be expensive. During this pandemic, families may not have the money to buy them on their own. Thanks to this giveaway, families won't have to worry about that.



Along with the books and meals, students are also picking up learning packets as well. Teachers hope to continue this book giveaway this summer.

