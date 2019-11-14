KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Disney on Ice is returning to Knoxville. The theme this year is 'Celebrate Memories.' The performances this season feature Disney favorites like Moana, Toy Story, and Frozen.

The performances will come to life, on ice, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Opening night is Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. The show continues through Sunday, Nov. 17. Click here for the entire schedule.

Ticket prices start at $22 dollars. Click here to purchase tickets or call 866-248-8740.