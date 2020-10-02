KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — All month long, we’re looking for the worst road in East Tennessee. Each week, we’re pitting the roads you nominated to the test, one on one.

And this week, we're heading into rounds three and four in our Driving You Crazy Bracket Challenge. You can vote here or on our WBIR App.

Take a look at the winners for rounds 1 and 2.

Round One:

Construction Chaos- Alcoa Highway vs. Chapman Highway

Winner: Alcoa Highway

Round Two:

Patchy Potholes- I-640 vs. I-75 and I-40

Winner: I-640



ROUND 3: CHAPMAN HIGHWAY VS. JOHN SEVIER HIGHWAY

Week three is all about safety. Which road has more safety concerns?

Looking back at all the headlines, Chapman Highway and John Sevier Highway both have reputations for multiple crashes and several deaths.

Let's break down the facts.

John Sevier Highway is about 18 miles long. It connects Alcoa Highway to Asheville Highway.

Chapman Highway is 22 miles long, connecting Knoxville to Sevierville.



Plans are in the works to make the highways safer.



For Chapman Highway, TDOT and the city of Knoxville are both prioritizing 47 key areas where realignment, turn lanes, medians or pedestrian/bike lanes could make a difference.

A few ideas have been floating around for years on how to improve John Sevier Highway. That includes expanding the four-lane road with a divider.

ROUND 4: WASHINGTON PIKE VS. PELLISSIPPI PARKWAY

Round four is all about congestion.

Whether it’s the morning rush or the evening traffic jam, waiting on a packed road can drive you nuts.

But which road is more congested, Washington Pike or Pellissippi Parkway?



Let's break down the facts.



Pellissippi Parkway is always busy. Three county schools are nearby and so is Pellissippi State Community College.



And on Washington Pike, Traffic continues to increase as well with everyday commuters and shoppers. It's right off I-640 with several shopping areas nearby like Target, Marshalls and Kohls.

Make your voice heard and vote on which road you think deserves the title as the worst road in East Tennessee!