KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In East Tennessee, 1/5 of children and 1/8 of adults are at risk of hunger, according to Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee. The holidays can put even more people at risk of going hungry.



“It is a tough time of year,” said Alyson Gallaher, Executive director of Volunteer East Tennessee. “The holidays can be joyous, but it can be really hard on some folks, so think about what you can give this holiday season to people who may not be celebrating like you.”



Volunteers at Second Harvest of East Tennessee are trying to help. Starting Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 6 a.m., donations will go twice as far for the annual Double Your Donation Telethon.

Even a $1 donation can provide three meals. All donations will be matched up to $300,000. It's the biggest fundraiser of the year for Second Harvest. Click here donate.

People who prefer volunteering instead of donating can work with Knox Area Ministries. The organization provides free food and shelter to hundreds each week. As a volunteer, you can help serve meals or serve in the thrift stores.

Volunteers can also join a meal group with Volunteer Ministry Center. Each meal group is responsible for purchasing, preparing and serving meals. It is a volunteer opportunity for churches and businesses.

Mobile Meals provides food to people who have limited access to meals and social interactions. Donating is as easy as picking up an extra item at the grocery store.

