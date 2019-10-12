KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to lend a helping hand. When it comes to volunteering, are you 'all bark and no bite?' If you like animals, there are hundreds in East Tennessee counting on you.



“If you're interested in animal welfare. There's a way to find that very easily,” said Alyson Gallaher, Executive Director of Volunteer East Tennessee.



At Young Williams Animal Center, you can take a pup for a walk or become a foster parent to a pet before it is ready to be adopted. Volunteers must be at least 16-years-old and donate at least eight hours each month to the animals for a minimum of six months.

RELATED: Happy howl-days! Young-Williams offers 'Black Fur-day' adoption special



Volunteers can also work behind-the-scenes with some of the famous, furry friends of Knoxville. Zoo Knoxville has room for adult and child volunteers for special events and educational programs. Volunteers support the zoo's mission and serve as zoo ambassadors in a variety of roles.

RELATED: Lions and tigers and Christmas, oh my! Zoo Knoxville announces Winter Nights



Also, check out the humane society for volunteering opportunities. Groups or individuals can lend a helping hand to the furry friends found there. Click here for more information on the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley.



Volunteers can even help nurture, neglected horses with Horse Haven of Tennessee.

Volunteers with Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding, STAR, can get up close and personal with horses. These animals serve people with disabilities, so they're accustomed to close contact. Volunteers come in on weeknights, weekends and holidays to feed, turnout, give hay, fill water and clean stalls for the horses. Volunteers must be 13 years or older.





