KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — 'Tis the season to VOLunteer, and there are several opportunities to give back to the community and spread holiday cheer. All year long, several organizations work to help teach, empower and motivate children and young adults.

RELATED: 'We're the home of the volunteers, it's who we are' | How to be a true Vol and give back this holiday season



“Our community is always in need of mentors,” said Alyson Gallaher, Executive Director of Volunteer East Tennessee. “To show them what leadership looks like. To show them what servant leadership looks like.”



Here's what you can do:



Help children learn to love reading. Leaders for Readers, a program to help early elementary students develop reading skills, needs hundreds of new volunteers as the Great Schools Partnership program expands to 25 schools in Knox County.

RELATED: 'Leaders for Readers' program expands in Knox Co. schools



Help build character and confidence as a mentor:

Here's what you can give:



Mission of Hope needs non-perishable food, hygiene items and new toys for thousands of families in rural Appalachia.

RELATED: As campaign winds down, Mission of Hope is running low on donations



Emerald Youth Foundation needs donations and volunteers to help set up its Christmas Store, which will serve more than 300 children in the city and their families this December. The store gives parents of children connected to the nonprofit opportunities to purchase gifts at a discounted rate.

For more information about volunteer opportunities in East Tennessee, click here.