Most of us could use some advice when it comes to navigating relationship problems and helping our love lives go the distance.

There are many different stages of relationships, from new love to new parents to empty nesters. The 10News Today team has advice for all of them.

10News Anchor Heather Waliga and her husband, Kevin, have a toddler and another baby on the way. She said taking time to be with your spouse can feel impossible, but it's needed.

"In all the chaos, finding little opportunities to be together goes a long way," Waliga said. "Spending one-on-one time together during naptime or planning an afternoon date during school hours has made a huge difference for us."

Relationship expert Dr. Kristina Gordon said couples need to prioritize their marriage despite the chaos.

"It is so easy to get caught up with little kids, and actually older kids, too. Teenagers you have to drive them everywhere, but you need to make sure you put aside time for your relationship," Gordon said.

Meteorologist Mike Witcher and his wife are also navigating busy schedules with young children.

"At this stage of the game with a 4 and 6-year-old, you've got to have patience. You've got to be present. You have to have forgiveness, that's for sure, and don't forget why you fell in love in the first place," Witcher said.

10News Anchor Abby Ham got married in December.

"We're not into the throws of marital woes just yet, but we do have a unique situation. We're a blended family, so I had two boys coming into this marriage. He had none. He was a bachelor with no kids," Ham said.

She said this situation can be challenging, and Gordon said many families go through this.

"This idea that we're all going to be like the Brady Bunch and perfectly fit together, that's not going to be the case," Gordon said.

Despite the craziness, Ham and her husband keep their relationship strong with respect.

"One thing I think we do really well is we fight respectfully. So when we do get into arguments, we listen to each other, we make sure the other person is heard, and then we come up with a resolution. We talk very respectfully to each other, and I think that is so important," she said.

In July, 10News Anchor Russell Biven and his wife will celebrate 23 years of marriage.

Biven said the key to their relationship is praying together.

"When you pray together you know what the other person is feeling, you know their concerns and it's a great way to bond as well, so we feel like the couples that pray together stay together. It's definitely worked for us," he said.

We also asked viewers for their best relationship advice and how long they have been with their significant other on social media. Many chimed in from the Rise & Dime Facebook group.

Many people said to communicate and put God first. Here's what else they had to say.

Leora Wallace, 27 years: "Put your friendship first! Respect, truthfully communicate and apologize and laugh!"

Maria Carpenter Wright, 20 years: "Listen to each other. If you get mad, walk away and take a few minutes alone to clear your head before your mouth says something you will regret. Always ask your partner how their day was and listen to them and always tell them, 'I love you.' "

Donna Debuty-Griffith, 12 years: "We always greet each other as soon as we get home from work with a hug and kiss. We still say, 'please' and 'thank you,' and we respect each other's quirks. We feel like God has blessed us with so much and we never forget to thank him for the life we share."

Dena Fultz Watkins, 30 years: "Compromise. Never have expectations that are impossible to meet. Be a good listener and learn sometimes you just need to be there, be present, but no words have to be spoken!"

Rick Hudolin, 18 years: "You marry someone for who they are. Not who you want them to be. We also laugh a lot. We have fun together and it's not always easy but it's our responsibility as we made an oath to put our work in."

Mary Vicenzo Spengerman, almost 27 years: "Marry your best friend, never go to bed angry and allow the other person to have a bad moment."

Scott Tucker, over 41 years: "Be with someone you like. Love is fine, but what most of us think is love when we're young is largely a physical attraction. That fades over time, but being with your absolute best friend and partnering with them in everything lasts forever."

Bill Edge, 37 years: "It's not 50/50, it's 100/100. It's a teamwork, not husband work, dad work, wife's work, mom's work. It's our work will make it work."

Stacy Bera, 9 years: "Sometimes you need to know when to be the bigger person and walk away from an argument. Pick your battles."

Leigh Britt, 20 years: "Wake up every morning knowing that you are going to love and like this person beside you who, like yourself, isn't perfect, has bad days and will let you down on occasion."

Micky Roberts, 38 years: "You are on the same team. If you win, I win. If you lose, I lose, etc... you are two trees separate and yet growing side by side with roots and branches intertwined."

