KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s original Safer at Home order expired on April 30. Now, leaders are working to safely reopen our economy.

For millions, that process began this week. As of May 1, in 89 Tennessee counties:

Restaurants and retail stores can reopen at 50% capacity

Most state park trails and marinas are open

Hospitals and doctor's offices can resume elective procedures

Churches and gyms can reopen with specific guidelines to follow under Governor Lee's Tennessee Pledge.



Right now, Governor Lee is still strongly encouraging every place of worship to only offer online services.

Here's what remains closed in 89 Tennessee counties:

Bars

Live music venues

Hair salons

Barber Shops

Tattoo shops



Barber shops, hair salons and tattoo shops can reopen on May 6th under the governor's guidelines.

But remember, this reopening plan is not the same for every city. Knoxville and Knox County leaders began their reopening phase on May 1.

Starting today in Knoxville and Knox County:

Restaurants and retailers can reopen at 50% capacity

Most state park trails and marinas are open

Hospitals and doctor's offices can resume elective procedures

Gyms

As for churches, Governor Lee is still strongly encouraging only offering online services. Knox County previously announced they could open this weekend. The local plan is now overridden by state guidelines and Knox county will amend its plan.

Governor Lee is still strongly encouraging only offering online services. Knox County previously announced they could open this weekend. The local plan is now overridden by state guidelines and Knox county will amend its plan. Hair salons, barber shops, and personal care businesses can all reopen under strict guidelines and protocols.

Here's what's closed in Knox County:

Bars

Theaters

Sports leagues

Libraries

Playgrounds

Pools and splash pads



This is phase one of the Knoxville Knox County reopening plan. Phase one will be in place for a minimum of 28 days.

