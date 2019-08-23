KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In Friday's edition of "In Other News:"

Do you need a reminder to sit up straight at work?Well, now there's a smartwatch that can fix that!

Plus, there are some very intense instructions for cleaning the new Apple credit card and the internet is cracking up over the "care guide" that comes with the newly launched card.

And a new poll by Green Mountain Coffee Roasters shows 41 percent of Americans would give up carbs to get pumpkin spice coffee for life!

Check out the video below for the entire segment.

For more 'In Other News':

RELATED: In Other News: New Titanic photos; waterproof books; & the tooth fairy's payout

RELATED: In Other News: Apple credit card; awkward silences can get you more money; & happier when kids move out

RELATED: In Other News: Target launching new food brand; don't rinse chicken; & a 'breakup retreat'

RELATED: In Other News: Flying cars; "smart" contact lenses; & good or bad news first?