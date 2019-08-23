KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Get ready to rumble, East Tennessee!

Football season is back, and we've got pep rallies at area high schools every Friday morning to celebrate.

Anderson County High School

Check out the video below of our first school visit at Anderson County High School with the Mavericks, where they showed off a few science experiments and got loud and proud ahead of the first game of the season against the Clinton Dragons for the annual big rivalry game, the 'Battle of the Bridge.'

The game will be held at Clinton High School at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

For the rest of the team's schedule for the season, click here.

